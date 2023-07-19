Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Grows By 39.9%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
FIXD traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 505,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,992. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
