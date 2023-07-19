Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Grows By 39.9%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,600 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 199,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FIXD traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 505,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,992. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,676,000 after acquiring an additional 907,715 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,041,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after buying an additional 734,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,502,000.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

