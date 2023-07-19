Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Drops By 17.2%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Fossil Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FOSL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. 44,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,070. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 3.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOSL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,759 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fossil Group by 9,576.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,967 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

