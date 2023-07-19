Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Drops By 32.2%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FSNUY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,530. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1672 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.02.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

