Short Interest in Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Declines By 22.8%

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 1,725,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GNMLF remained flat at $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82.
Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genomma Lab Internacional
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.