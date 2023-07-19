Short Interest in Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Declines By 22.8%

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,500 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 1,725,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNMLF remained flat at $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.82.

Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile

Featured Stories

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of hydration, pains, fur, flu, hair, hemorrhoids, infants, migraine, feet, baldness, imperfections, dandruff, cough, colitis, derma, back, performance, joints, onychomycosis, diabetes skin, warts, shave, diarrhea, pain, dream, and sexual health.

