Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Drops By 33.3%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Trading Up 3.3 %

GJNSY traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GJNSY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

