Short Interest in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Expands By 36.0%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 405,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLVX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 43,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. On average, analysts expect that HilleVax will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.