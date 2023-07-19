Short Interest in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Expands By 36.0%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,900 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 405,200 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ HLVX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 43,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
