Short Interest in Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Declines By 25.4%

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.71. The stock had a trading volume of 97,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,451. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $129.97. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $112.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.25. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $20.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Hitachi will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

