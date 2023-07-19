Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Declines By 21.9%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,911,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 7,570,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.1 days.

ioneer Price Performance

GSCCF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.24. 122,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,548. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. ioneer has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.54.

Get ioneer alerts:

ioneer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for ioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.