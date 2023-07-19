Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Declines By 21.9%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,911,800 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 7,570,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.1 days.
ioneer Price Performance
GSCCF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.24. 122,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,548. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. ioneer has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.54.
ioneer Company Profile
