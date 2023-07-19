Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Grows By 37.2%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 813,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 263,125 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,645.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,028. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

