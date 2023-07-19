Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Declines By 33.2%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,280. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $506.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 39.89% and a negative net margin of 217.39%. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Liquidia from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 100.8% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 33.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,656,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after buying an additional 56,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

