Short Interest in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Grows By 23.4%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 552,600 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 15th total of 447,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of LYRA opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Lyra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 5,032.86%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyra Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,610,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $8,990,971.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,469,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,558,101.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lyra Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,610,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $8,990,971.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,469,117 shares in the company, valued at $28,558,101.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc bought 1,805,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,387,160.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,521,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,840.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 114,951 shares during the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Articles

