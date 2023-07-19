Short Interest in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Decreases By 15.8%

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 523,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Masonite International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Masonite International by 421.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masonite International Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.58. Masonite International has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $106.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.