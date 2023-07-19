Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Increases By 12.0%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. ATW Spac Management LLC lifted its position in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings in MicroCloud Hologram were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLOW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 2,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,531. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a holographic digital twin technology resource library. The company is based in China.

