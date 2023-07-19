Short Interest in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Grows By 21.2%

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NAC opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

