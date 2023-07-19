Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rises By 13.8%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 658,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 578,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 759.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 19.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FBMS stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,281. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $898.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.87. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $35.90.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $77.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 22.56%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

