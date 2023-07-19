Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Drops By 18.5%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,971,709 shares of company stock worth $657,636,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after buying an additional 22,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.55. 6,017,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,622,544. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

