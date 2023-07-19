Short Interest in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Declines By 14.4%

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 915,900 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total value of $212,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,810.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TopBuild by 85.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild Trading Down 0.2 %

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $278.06 on Wednesday. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.57.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.