Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Expands By 44.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,195,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,579,000 after buying an additional 1,674,347 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,597,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21,207.2% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,730,000 after buying an additional 935,449 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,344,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,628,000.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

DGRW opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend

About WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

