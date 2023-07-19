Signaturefd LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.09. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

