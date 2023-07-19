Signaturefd LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,804 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

