Signaturefd LLC Sells 5 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,531.09 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,494.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,496.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

