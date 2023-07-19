Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Trading Down 5.9%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.37 and last traded at $58.00. 157,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 459,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $124.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 15.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.