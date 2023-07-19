SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $298.23 million and approximately $29.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 4% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,060.27 or 1.00032615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002236 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,313,537,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,214,306 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,313,537,096.5843866 with 1,227,214,305.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.23947122 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $22,817,489.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

