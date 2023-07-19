Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $746.22

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 746.22 ($9.76) and traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.76). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 670 ($8.76), with a volume of 104,098 shares changing hands.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 741.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 792.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of £944.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6,400.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smart Metering Systems

In other news, insider Tim Mortlock purchased 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.60 ($65,364.28). Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company owns, installs, and manages carbon reduction assets. It also engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

