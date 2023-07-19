SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartRent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

In related news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SmartRent news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,349.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,918 shares of company stock valued at $293,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 191,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500,717 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SmartRent in the first quarter valued at $15,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmartRent by 128.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after buying an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 2,395.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,884,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SmartRent by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMRT opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. SmartRent has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The company had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartRent will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

