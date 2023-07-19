Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Short Interest Update

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $46,569.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SMAR. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

