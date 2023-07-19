SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in June

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,700 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SFTBY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

SoftBank Group Stock Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. SoftBank Group has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.30.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group ( OTCMKTS:SFTBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. As a group, analysts expect that SoftBank Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

