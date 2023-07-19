Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,494.00

Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,494 ($19.53) and last traded at GBX 1,493 ($19.52), with a volume of 156087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,453 ($19.00).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.61) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,741.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,383.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,291.77.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

