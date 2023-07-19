Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Up 6.4%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.69. 130,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 555,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on DTC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.81 million, a P/E ratio of -189.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.46 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Solo Brands news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Solo Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,104,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 299,855 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Solo Brands by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 167,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Solo Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Solo Brands by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 648,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Solo Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 945,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

