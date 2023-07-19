SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
SP Plus Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $792.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $41.01.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus
About SP Plus
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SP Plus
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.