SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $792.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.90 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that SP Plus will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 55.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

