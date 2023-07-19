SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $13,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. 21,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

