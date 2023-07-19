Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £120 ($156.90) to £113 ($147.75) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $131.50 on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of $109.35 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.84 and a 200-day moving average of $139.32.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

