STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Cut to $65.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STAA. William Blair lowered STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $54.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.14. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $46.35 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 31,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12,057.5% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

