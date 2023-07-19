Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,329 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 4.6% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,294,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.