Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 13000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.67 price target on Starcore International Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Starcore International Mines alerts:

Starcore International Mines Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

See Also

