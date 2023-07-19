Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.95

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.95 and traded as high as C$67.71. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$67.24, with a volume of 94,691 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.75.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.22.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.21. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of C$710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$711.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4.5673141 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.