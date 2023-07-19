Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 47,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 38,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
Sterling Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.67 and a beta of 0.75.
Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
