Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 47,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 38,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Sterling Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.11). Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 192.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

