Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Free Report) – Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for NuVista Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for NuVista Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for NuVista Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$10.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.30. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$9.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$390.16 million during the quarter. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 36.42%.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.