StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ISDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

ISDR opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 million, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISDR. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 459,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 9.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

