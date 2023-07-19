StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTXFree Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.12 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTXGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

