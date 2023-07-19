StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $1.12 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

