StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

About Orion Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

