StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Stock Performance
ORN stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.81.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Orion Group
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
