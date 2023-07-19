StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Spark Networks Stock Down 11.7 %

Spark Networks stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $522,055.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spark Networks

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 728,500 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 254,861 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 305,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Stories

