StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.