StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of THM opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

