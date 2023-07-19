StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 21.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Inuvo by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Inuvo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

