Streakk (STKK) One Day Volume Reaches $840,765.45

Streakk (STKK) traded down 42.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Streakk has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00003420 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and $840,765.45 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 1.5292766 USD and is down -30.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $403,312.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

