SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 7.3%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 4,016,626 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,803,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

SunPower Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $427.00 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. Analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SunPower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

