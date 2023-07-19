sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. sUSD has a total market cap of $43.59 million and $2.67 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 43,814,495 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

