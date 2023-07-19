Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Announces Earnings Results

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

SYF opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $61,172,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,092,000 after buying an additional 1,454,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 636.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,556,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,345,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

