Synthetix (SNX) Market Capitalization Reaches $737.58 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00009185 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market cap of $737.58 million and approximately $74.36 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 321,228,581 coins and its circulating supply is 267,076,553 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

